PSG condemn online racism towards defender Mendes

PARIS, France, September 15 – Paris St-Germain say they “stand firmly” with defender Nuno Mendes, who was subjected to online racist abuse after the club’s 3-1 win over Brest in Ligue 1 on Saturday.

PSG say the Portugal left-back, 22, has the their full support after he shared the comments he had received on his Instagram story.

Brest took the lead after Mendes brought down Ludovic Ajorque to concede a first-half penalty, which was converted by Romain del Castillo.

“Paris St-Germain doesn’t tolerate racism, antisemitism or any other form of discrimination,” the club said. “The racial insults directed at Nuno Mendes are totally unacceptable.

“We stand firmly by Nuno and all those affected and we are working with the relevant authorities and associations to ensure those responsible are held accountable for their actions.

“At Paris St-Germain, we are committed to fostering an environment of inclusion, respect and unity both on and off the pitch. Racism has no place in football and we will continue to uphold the values of tolerance and respect that define our club.”

PSG recovered to win the game and maintain their perfect start to the league season as Ousmane Dembele scored two goals either side of a Fabian Ruiz strike.

Mendes has made 80 appearances for PSG in all competitions. He initially joined the side on loan from Sporting Lisbon in August 2021 before signing permanently the following May.