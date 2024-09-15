Mbappe, Vinicius score as Real Madrid win away to Sociedad

0 SHARES Share Tweet

SAN SEBASTIAN, Spain, Sep 15 – Kylian Mbappe scored his third Real Madrid goal in two games in a hard fought victory over Real Sociedad at Reale Arena.

The Frenchman opened his La Liga account before the international break and coolly sent Alex Remiro the wrong way from the penalty spot late in the second half after Jon Aramburu stood on Vinicius Jr’s foot.

Vinicius opened the scoring for Madrid in the 58th minute, also with a penalty, after former Manchester City left-back Sergio Gomez handled Arda Guler’s powerful hit.

Brazilian Vinicius made no mistake as he scored his second La Liga goal of the season.

Sociedad may have wondered how they had not taken the lead after hitting the woodwork three times – twice in the first half and once in the second.

Keeper Thibaut Courtois could only watch as Luka Susic’s powerful strike from the edge of the box rattled the crossbar in the 25th minute.

Madrid were saved by the woodwork again 10 minutes later. Dani Carvajal lost possession deep in his own half and Sheraldo Becker’s left-footed strike spun off the bar.

Croatian Susic perfectly opened up his body 20 seconds into the second half to slide a left-footed effort past Courtois, but he could not beat the base of the post.

England international Jude Bellingham remained on the sidelines after injuring his calf before the international break, although he has returned to training.

Madrid are unbeaten after five league matches but remain a point behind leaders Barcelona despite having played a game more.