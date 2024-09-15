‘Honeymoon’ over as Slot rues Liverpool ‘setback’

0 SHARES Share Tweet

LIVERPOOL, United Kingdom, Sep 15 – “A setback” was how Arne Slot described his first defeat as Liverpool manager, while pundit Chris Sutton declared “the honeymoon is over”.

Slot had led Liverpool to three wins out of three without conceding since replacing Jurgen Klopp in the summer.

But they were frustrated by Nottingham Forest, who claimed their first win at Anfield since February 1969 thanks to Callum Hudson-Odoi’s strike.

It was not a proper smash-and-grab, but Liverpool did have the better chances – and Slot said his team made too many errors.

Liverpool were frustrated by Forest breaking up play in the first half and their best chance came when Luis Diaz struck a post.

One team’s unbeaten start was in all the headlines – and the other team’s was not. And now one of them, Forest, remain without defeat.

In fact this was Slot’s first defeat in 30 games – a run stretching back to Feyenoord’s 2-1 Champions League loss at Celtic on 13 December 2023.

“Not to the process, but it is a big setback,” said Slot of the Anfield reverse.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“If you lose a home game it’s always a setback, especially if you face a team, we never know, maybe they will go all the way to fight for Champions League places but normally this team is not ending up in the top 10.

“So if you lose a game against them it’s a big disappointment.”

The Anfield faithful were clearly frustrated at how the game was panning out and many started to leave the ground before full-time.

In a short post-match news conference, Slot added: “They played a lot of long balls.

“We had a lot of ball possession but only created three or four quite good chances. That’s not enough if you play so much in their half. We lost the ball so many times in simple situations.

“The other team played over our press a lot with a lot of long balls. Too many individual performances in ball possession were not up to the standards that I’m used to from these players.”

Liverpool visit AC Milan on Tuesday in their first Champions League league phase game.

Slot has named the same side for the past three matches – but he may well decide it is time for a change.

Nuno ‘masterclass’ in win

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Former Blackburn striker Sutton called it a “masterclass” by Forest boss Nuno Espirito Santo.

The manager brought on pacy duo Hudson-Odoi and Anthony Elanga in the second half and they combined for the goal.

“Nottingham Forest were outstanding,” said former England captain Alan Shearer on BBC Radio 5 Live.

“The way they defended as a team was magnificent, and this was no fluke. They stopped Liverpool every time they got into the box.

“Then they went and hit them on the break – what a finish from Callum Hudson-Odoi. What a start to the season they’ve had.”

Forest have won two and drawn two of their opening four games.

“We are proud and very happy to win. I know the miles and the distances they put in,” Nuno told BBC Match of the Day.

“We had to overrun them, that is the only way at Anfield. Our fans haven’t celebrated in Liverpool for so long, so enjoy it.”

The last time Forest won at Anfield, it was five months before the first man landed on the moon.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“If you ignore the quality Liverpool have it is a mistake, and we didn’t,” added a delighted Nuno.

“It’s all about taking your chances at the right moment, and we did.”