Ten Hag rejects Ronaldo criticism over ambition

0 SHARES Share Tweet

LONDON, United Kingdom, Sept 12 – Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has dismissed Cristiano Ronaldo’s latest criticism and says the outside noise around the club does not bother him.

Speaking to former United team-mate Rio Ferdinand on a podcast, Ronaldo said Ten Hag had been wrong to say in a pre-season interview in the manager’s home country of the Netherlands that the club were “a long way away” from winning the Premier League for the first time since 2013.

Although Ronaldo went on to say he also thought his old club could not win the championship, he felt, as manager, Ten Hag was sending out the wrong message.

Asked about the veteran forward’s comments ahead of Saturday’s trip to Southampton, Ten Hag said Ronaldo had said the same thing.

“No, he said this, if you read the article very well,” said Ten Hag.

“He is entitled to his opinion. It’s OK. He is far away in Saudi, far away from Manchester.”

After successive defeats by Brighton and Liverpool, United head to Southampton knowing defeat will condemn them to their worst start since 1986-87, when Ron Atkinson was sacked and replaced by Sir Alex Ferguson.

Ten Hag confirmed full-back Luke Shaw, who has not featured for his club this season despite making three appearances for England during Euro 2024, is still not available.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Striker Rasmus Hojlund will also miss the game as he continues his recovery from a hamstring injury sustained during the summer tour of the United States.

New signing Manuel Ugarte is fit, although the £50.2m Uruguay midfielder only returned from international duty on Thursday.

The two-week break since the Liverpool defeat has seen Ten Hag’s future widely discussed.

Many outside observers are convinced the 54-year-old will not survive the entire season as co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe starts to make his presence felt.

Ten Hag, who returned home to take charge of old club FC Utrecht in a charity game earlier this week, said the outside “noise” does not bother him.

“It doesn’t impact me,” he said. “I know where we are in the process and what we have to do and where we are going.

“I have said before we are still in a transition period. We have to integrate a lot of young players in the team and still have to deal with injuries and bring players back into the team.

“Before anyone thinks about excuses, no, we have to win every game. I know that. The team knows that. It doesn’t matter who is available.”