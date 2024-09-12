England's Carsley plays down 'impossible job' tag - Capital Sports
England interim manager Lee Carlsley. PHOTO/England/X

Football

England’s Carsley plays down ‘impossible job’ tag

Published

LONDON, United Kingdom, Sep 12 – Being England boss is not the “impossible job” but “a really good one”, says interim boss Lee Carsley.

Victory at the 1966 World Cup remains England men’s only major title after Carsley’s predecessor Gareth Southgate led the side to consecutive European Championship finals.

Carsley was promoted from coaching England’s Under-21s after Southgate’s resignation following Euro 2024, but two wins from his opening two games in the Nations League have boosted his chances of being named permanent manager.

The Three Lions beat the Republic of Ireland 2-0 in Dublin before overcoming Finland by the same scoreline at Wembley as England played with greater attacking freedom than on their run to the Euro 2024 final.

Carsley’s current role has been called “An Impossible Job” after the 1994 documentary filmed during Graham Taylor’s tenure in charge of England, but Carsley says he is unaware of the reference.

“I’ve not heard that one, no,” Carsley said, when asked about it.

Even before that documentary the role had been characterised as an ‘impossible’ one given the intense scrutiny the manger faces from the press and public.

Carsley came in for criticism before his side had even kicked a ball with him at the helm for saying he had never sung the national anthem before games as he wanted to focus on the match, and would not be changing his position on that.

“I think it’s a really good job,” he added. “It’s a job where, when you look at different opportunities, the first thing you think is: ‘Can you win? Can you be in a position where you can win?’ This job definitely ticks that box.

“We’ve got the players to not only be competitive, but to win a major trophy.”

When Carsley was appointed as interim manager, the FA said it was “with a view to remaining in the position throughout autumn while the FA’s recruitment process for a new permanent head coach continues”.

England have four more Nations League games this year, two in October and two in November.

Meanwhile, defender John Stones says he has been impressed by Carsley and his tweaks to England’s playing style.

Asked about the changes, Stones said: “Building up from the back, trying to get the lads to show their qualities on the ball and have that patience and belief that they show at their clubs and bring it all together as a collective.

“Everyone has seen a familiar face [Carsley] when we’re at St George’s Park.

“We’ve always been crossing paths and getting to work with him, for me personally and the lads feel the same, we’re trying to make the most of it.

“Lee and his staff have as well, and we’ve got two great results out of it.”

