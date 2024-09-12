Arsenal handed huge blow with skipper Odegaard set to be ruled out for three weeks

0 SHARES Share Tweet

LONDON, United Kingdom, Sep 12 – Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard is set to be out for at least three weeks with an ankle injury, according to Norway’s team doctor.

Ola Sand said there is “probably no fracture” to Odegaard’s left ankle, which he injured while playing for Norway on Monday, but added that an absence of less than three weeks would be “just a bonus”.

Odegaard limped off during Norway’s Nations League win over Austria and on Tuesday the 25-year-old midfielder returned to London, where he underwent an MRI scan.

Arsenal have said that manager Mikel Arteta will provide an update during his news conference on Friday, before Sunday’s north London derby at Tottenham.

But Norway’s team doctor Sand told Norwegian newspaper VG:, external “Such ankle injuries often take at least three weeks. Anything other than that is just a bonus and then it can take longer.

“What we have so far obtained from the MRI examination in London is that there is probably no fracture in the ankle.

“Arsenal are almost certain there is no breach, but this may still take some time. In the event of a fracture, we are talking about being out of action for six weeks plus.”

If Odegaard is out for three weeks he would miss five games for Arsenal, including next Thursday’s Champions League game away to Atalanta and their Premier League game at title rivals Manchester City on 22 September.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The Gunners will also be without two other midfielders for Sunday’s north London derby as Declan Rice is suspended while summer signing Mikel Merino is sidelined with a fractured shoulder.

Fellow summer signing Riccardo Calafiori is doubtful after the Italy defender was forced off during Friday’s Nations League match against France with a calf problem, but striker Gabriel Jesus could soon be back in contention following a groin problem.