Brazil and Argentina lose in World Cup qualifying

LONDON, United Kingdom, Sept 11 – Brazil suffered their fourth defeat in five qualifying games with a 1-0 loss to Paraguay as Argentina were beaten 2-1 by Colombia in the latest qualifying matches for the 2026 World Cup.

Inter Miami’s Diego Gomez scored the winner for Paraguay in Asuncion after 20 minutes as Brazil failed to register a shot on target in the first half.

Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson, Newcastle midfielder Bruno Guimaraes and West Ham playmaker Lucas Paqueta all started all started for Brazil with the Real Madrid trio of Rodrygo, Endrick and Vinicius Jr in attack.

“I want to apologize to the fans, I know it’s a difficult time, but we just want to improve,” Vinicius told Brazilian TV channel Globo.

The 24-year-old winger has scored over 20 goals for Real in each of the last three seasons but has only five goals from 35 caps for Brazil and failed to score at the 2022 World Cup.

“I know my potential, what I can do for the national team,” he added.

“Of course, it’s been a very complicated process because when you don’t have confidence, you don’t get goals.”

The result leaves five-time world champions Brazil fifth in the qualifying table with only three wins from eight games.

Manager Dorival Jr was appointed in January and his side lost in the Copa America quarter-finals in the summer.

“The coach is still figuring out the best way for us to play and that’s reflected in the result,” defender Marquinhos said speaking to Globo. “There are a lot of new players, we are lacking confidence.

“Qualifying isn’t easy, it’s a difficult time and we have to know how to manage it. It’s a time of transition, we’re not feeling confident. We’re going to work hard, getting results on the pitch is the best answer.”

Messi-less Argentina beaten by Colombia in Copa America rematch

Former Real Madrid and Everton midfielder James Rodriguez was the hero for Colombia as the 33-year-old scored the winner from the penalty spot to down the reigning world champions, who were without Lionel Messi.

It was revenge for Colombia who lost to Argentina in the Copa America final two months ago.

Rodriguez, now at La Liga side Rayo Vallecano, crossed for Wolves’ Yerson Mosquera to score the opener with a header in the 25th minute in Barranquilla.

Nicolas Gonzalez levelled for Argentina three minutes after the break but Nicolas Otamendi then fouled Crystal Palace’s Daniel Munoz and a penalty was given after a video assistant referee review.

Captain Rodriguez sent Aston Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez the wrong way from the spot to score the 60th-minute winner.

“I don’t think I’ve ever scored against them – there’s a first time for everything,” said Rodriguez.

“We want to get used to playing finals. Today was just another game, but against a team that has won everything – this victory tastes even better.”

Elsewhere, midfielder Manuel Ugarte, who joined Manchester United last month from Paris St-Germain, started for Uruguay in their 0-0 draw at Venezuela.

Argentina remain top of the 10-team table by two points from second-placed Colombia.

The top six teams automatically qualify after 18 rounds of fixtures, which carry on until September 2025. The seventh-placed side go into an intercontinental play-off against a team from another confederation.

In Asia’s World Cup qualifiers, Australia were held to a 0-0 draw at Indonesia on Tuesday, having lost 1-0 at home to Bahrain in their opening match last Thursday.

Japan, also in Australia’s group, were 5-0 winners away to Bahrain as Premier League trio Wataru Endo (Liverpool), Kaoru Mitoma (Brighton) and Daichi Kamada (Crystal Palace) all started for Japan.

South Korea recorded their first win in World Cup 2026 qualifying, beating Oman 3-1 with Tottenham captain Son Heung-min and Wolves forward Hwang Hee-chan on target.