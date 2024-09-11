Australian Hockey player Craig gets 12-month ban after cocaine arrest

0 SHARES Share Tweet

SYDNEY, Australia, Sept 11 – Australia’s Tom Craig has been banned from playing hockey for 12 months after being arrested on suspicion of buying cocaine during the Paris 2024 Olympics.

Craig must serve half of the ban with the remaining six months suspended “contingent upon meeting conduct and behavioural requirements”.

Hockey Australia said the ban began on 9 September and that the 29-year-old will be eligible for the 2025 national men’s squad, which is set to be announced at the end of the year.

Craig was released without charge but given a warning by a judge after French police detained him for allegedly trying to buy cocaine days after Australia lost their quarter-final in Paris.

“Craig is required to complete mandatory training and education programmes as part of his sanction,” a Hockey Australia statement said.

“Tom has had access to all of the athlete support services under our programme and he will continue to do so throughout his suspension. His welfare remains our priority.”

Craig admitted he had “made a terrible mistake” following his release from custody and apologised to his family, friends, team-mates and Australia’s Olympic team.

Australia’s chef de mission Anna Meares said that Craig is “a good person who made a bad decision”.

Craig has made more than 100 appearances for Australia and helped them win silver at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021.