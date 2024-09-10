‘Sweet dish of revenge-‘ Kenya’s Muthoni savours win over Rwanda on Day One of Bilateral T20 Series

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, September 10 – National women’s cricket team captain Charity Muthoni says their revenge win over Rwanda on Day One of the Bilateral T20 Series on Tuesday is one she will savour for a while.

Muthoni says it was important for the hosts to begin on a winning note considering they lost in their last match against their East African neighbours.

“It was important because the last day we saw Rwanda, they beat us badly. This comeback was very important for us…and we were at 4-4. We have played eight matches and each one of us has won four times,” she said.

Kenya won by 26 runs in their encounter at the Sikh Union Club.

Having won the toss and elected to bat, the hosts racked up 97 runs in 20 overs.

Vanessa Ooko was Kenya’s most efficient batter, topping the charts with 33 runs off 31 balls before she was bowled out by Rosine Irera.

Former skipper Esther Wachira contributed a further 23 runs off 20 balls before she was dismissed by captain Marie Bimenyimana.

Chasing 98 runs in 20 overs, the Rwandese were off to a deplorable start, opening batswoman Bimenyimana and her partner, Merveille Uwase, recording no runs as they were bowled out by Awe Wambua and vice-captain Melvin Khagoitsa respectively.

Clarisse Uwase came in to steady the ship, racking up 12 runs off 16 balls before she was run out by Janet Nthenya.

Her partnership with Alice Ikuze gave a glimmer of hope for the Rwandese, the latter being the guest’s best batter with 22 runs off 32 balls before she was dismissed by Queentor Abel.

Abel put up a ruthless bowling performance, orchestrating the collapse of the Rwandese batting order as she also dismissed Henriette Ishimwe (bowled out), Geovanis Uwase (lbw) and Irera (bowled out). Rwanda captain Marie Bimenyimana (L) and Kenya’s Charity Muthoni hold the Bilateral T20 Series Trophy before the start of the match. PHOTO/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

Muthoni, who was wearing the armband for the first time ever, said her induction into the role couldn’t have been any better.

“I have the best bowlers in the world. I enjoy keeping for them as they enjoy playing. They brought the best out of them on the ground. For my first game as captain, this was great and I look forward to more,” she said.

The team are a blend of youth and experience, including juniors, such as Kreeshna Mehta and Khagoitsa, who competed in last month’s Division 2 Under 19 World Cup qualifiers in Rwanda.

Muthoni believes their inclusion in the senior set-up couldn’t have come at a better time in lieu of the upcoming Division 1 Under 19 World Cup qualifiers.

“We have very good seniors who are willing to accommodate and let them learn and nurture them as they grow. We carry the game and show them how to play…that’s the importance of the senior side playing with the Under 19. We show them what is required of them on this other side so they can emulate in their upcoming qualifiers,” Muthoni said.

The next game between the two countries is slated for Tuesday morning and afternoon at the same venue.