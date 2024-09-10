Neighbors Uganda fly top of Group K in 2025 AFCON qualifiers

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 10 – Neighbors Uganda, coached by former Harambee Stars tactician Paul Put, moved top of Group K in the qualifiers for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers after match day two, following their comprehensive 2-0 victory over Congo in Kampala on Monday night.

The Cranes are on four points, having started off with a 2-2 draw away to South Africa, in a match where they conceded a 95th minute qualizer.

Against Congo, hitherto leaders in the group, Abdul Aziz Kayondo and debutant Jude Ssemugabi scored in either half to give the home side victory.

Kayondo broke the deadlock after 26 minutes when he dipped the ball behind the keeper from the left side with a looping ball.

Substitute Ssemugabi then sealed the victory four minutes to full time when he swept the ball home from inside the box off a beautiful assist from Allan Okello.

Uganda might finish the first two games as the top team in the group, if South Africa fails to get a result against South Sudan when the two sides lock horns later Tuesday evening in the other group match.

Ghana’s struggles continue

Meanwhile in other matches played on Monday, Ghana’s struggles continued as they conceded a late equalizer in a 1-1 draw with Niger in a match played in Morocco.

The Black Stars, who also conceded a late goal losing 1-0 to Angola in the first match, had gone ahead through Rennes defender Alidu Seidu in the 44th minute.

However, they conceded nine minutes to time through Oumar Sako to secure a point for Niger.

Angola will finish the first two rounds of the qualifiers top of the group after edging out Sudan 2-0. They are now on six points, Sudan second with three after winning their opening game against Niger.

Meanwhile, another East African side, Ethiopia, lost 2-0 to DR Congo in their second match played in Dar es Salaam. Theo Bongonda and former Yanga FC striker Fiston Mayele scored second half goals to hand fimbu na fimbu maximum points.

The Congolese sit top of Group H with six points, having beaten Guinea in their opening game while the Walias have just a single point off their opening day draw against Tanzania.

Tanzania face Guinea on match day two

The Tanzanians will play Guinea on Tuesday away in their second match.

Elsewhere, Morocco also retained a 100 percent record with a 1-0 win over Lesotho, while Senegal beat Burundi by the same margin. Madagascar and Comoros played to a 1-1 draw while Equatorial Guinea were held to a 2-2 draw by Togo.

In El Jadida, Morocco, former Gor Mahia coach Jonathan McKinstry’s tough start in Gambia continued, as his side was beaten 2-1 by Tunisia. They have just one point off their opening day draw against Comoros.