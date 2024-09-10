Johannah, Austin dropped as Firat goes with twin strike option against Namibia - Capital Sports
Eric Johjannah in action against Zimbabwe. PHOTO/FKF

Football

Johannah, Austin dropped as Firat goes with twin strike option against Namibia

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 10 – Harambee Stars head coach Engin Firat, heavily criticized for playing without strikers against Zimbabwe last Friday, has gone for a twin-strike option in Tuesday night’s second 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier against Namibia in Johannesburg.

The tactician has made three changes from the team that started against Zimbabwe, one enforced and two tactical.

Alphonce Omija came off injured in the first half, and was replaced by Amos Nondi, who will continue in the role on the right side of defense.

In attack, the tactician has dropped Austin Odhiambo and Eric Johannah who rotated in the false nine option against Zimbabwe and has instead gone for a twin-strike option of Jonah Ayunga and John Avire.

Ayunga will make his first ever start for the national team and will be the pivot upfront while Avire, who came on as a second half substitute against Zimbabwe, will provide the cover and running behind him.

Harambee Stars starting XI

Bryne Omondi, Amos Nondi, Sylvester Owino, Joseph Okumu ©, Eric Ouma, Anthony Akumu, Richard Odada, Duke Abuya, Rooney Onyango, John Avire, Jonah Ayunga.

