Formula 1 design great Newey joins Aston Martin

LONDON, United Kingdom, Sept 10 – Adrian Newey says he has joined Aston Martin to help lead them to the Formula 1 world championship.

The 65-year-old designer’s new contract, with the title of managing technical partner, was announced on Tuesday at the team’s F1 base at Silverstone.

Newey, regarded as the greatest F1 designer in history, has also become an Aston Martin shareholder.

The team did not initially reveal the length of the deal, but BBC Sport has been told it is a five-year contract worth up to a possible £30m a year, including bonuses and add-ons.

That figure, barring Dutchman Max Verstappen and the British pair of Lewis Hamilton and Lando Norris, is believed to be more than all the drivers are earning.

And according to business magazine Forbes, Newey would only be behind Anthony Joshua, Rory McIlroy and Tyson Fury in terms of other British sporting figures.

Newey said he was “hugely inspired and impressed by the passion and commitment” of team owner Lawrence Stroll.

The Canadian billionaire has already invested hundreds of millions in a new factory, including a state-of-the-art wind tunnel, and secured a factory engine partnership with Honda from 2026.

The Japanese company have supplied Red Bull, the current world champions, since 2019.

Aston Martin also have two-time world champion Fernando Alonso under contract until the end of 2026. The team’s other driver is Stroll’s son Lance.

Newey said: “Lawrence is determined to create a world-beating team. He is the only majority team owner who is actively engaged in the sport.

“His commitment is demonstrated in the development of the new AMR Technology Campus and wind tunnel at Silverstone, which are not only state of the art but have a layout that creates a great environment to work in.

“They have all the key pieces of infrastructure needed to make Aston Martin a world championship-winning team and I am very much looking forward to helping reach that goal.”

Lawrence Stroll said he was “incredibly proud” Newey had decided to join Aston Martin. Newey also had conversations with Ferrari, McLaren, Williams and Alpine.

“Adrian is the best in the world at what he does – he is at the top of his game.

“It’s the biggest story since the Aston Martin name returned to the sport and another demonstration of our ambition to build an F1 team capable of fighting for world championships.

“As soon as Adrian became available, we knew we had to make it happen.

“Our initial conversations confirmed that there was a shared desire to collaborate in a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

“Adrian is a racer and one of the most competitive people I have ever met. He quickly understood what we are trying to achieve. We mean business – and so does he.”

Newey will start work for Aston Martin from early March next year and will join forces with a team of engineers in which Stroll has already invested heavily.

The team’s technical director is Dan Fallows, an aerodynamicist who worked under Newey at Red Bull from 2006-21.

Former Mercedes engine chief Andy Cowell, who masterminded the building of the standard-setting engine in F1’s hybrid era, joins as chief executive officer on 1 October.

And former Ferrari chassis technical director Enrico Cardile will start as chief technical officer at an unspecified date in 2025.