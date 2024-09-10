Former Man United man Depay moves to Brazil with Corinthians

0 SHARES Share Tweet

SAU PAULO, Brazil, Sep 10 – Dutch forward Memphis Depay has signed a two-year contract with Brazilian side Corinthians until December 2026 after leaving Atletico Madrid as a free agent in July.

Depay played 31 times for Atletico last season and scored nine goals.

The 30-year-old featured for the Netherlands at Euro 2024 this summer but he was left out of the squad by head coach Ronald Koeman for September’s Nations League matches.

However, Koeman says Depay’s move to Brazil will not close the door on his international future like that of team-mate Steven Bergwijn, who has been criticised by Koeman for his switch to the Saudi Pro League.

“I disapproved of Steven Bergwijn’s move to Saudi, with Memphis it can be different,” Koeman told reporters on Monday.

“The level of the league in Brazil is different, so yes, he can still be part of the national team, but it depends on his fitness and if he reaches his level.”

Depay started his career at PSV Eindhoven in 2011 and later had spells at Manchester United, Lyon and Barcelona before joining Atletico in 2023.

He made his Netherlands debut in 2013 and has scored 46 goals in 98 appearances.