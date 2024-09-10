Campaign against GVB in sports seeks to make Bodaboda a Safe Space for Women

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sept 10 – The clamor forrampant gender-based violence in Kenyacontinues to rage on in the wake of the death of yet another high-profile athlete at the hands of her partner.

An alarming rise in murders of young women athletes appears to have become the norm with stakeholders taking it upon themselves to denounce the menace.

The recent killing of Ugandan marathoner Rebecca Cheptegei follows the murder of two high-profile Kenyan athletes including Agnes Tiropwho was stabbed to death in 2021, and Kenyan-born Bahraini athlete Damaris Mutua who was also found dead in Iten in a suspected domestic violence incident.

Cheptegei lost her fight for life in the early hours of Thursday, four days after her boyfriend dousedpetrol over her and set her ablaze at her home in Endebess, Trans Nzoia County.

The Women Rights Advisory office, headed by Hon. Harriette Chiggai was instituted to advice on gender policy at multiple levels of governance including review of legislation and protections for women and children in Kenya.

The office has been particularly outspoken against Gender Based Violence (GBV) advocating for justice for female athletes who have been killed by their partners including the tragic Cheptegei’stragic case.

In addition to advocacy against GBV and sexual assault against women and minors, Hon. Chiggaihas also committed her office to identifying and improving access to economic empowerment opportunities for women through strategic partnerships with public and private sector organizations.

One such organization in Boda+, a Kenyan manufacturer of quality and affordable motorcycle helmets.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Hon. Chiggai and Marsabit Women’s Representative Hon. Naomi Waqo toured the manufacturing plant in Ruiru to better understand the business and Boda+’s commitment to providing economically inclusive spaces for women.

Boda+ begun operations in 2020 and is the only complete Motorcycle Helmet manufacturing plant in East Africa.

This means the helmet, visor (windscreen), straps and interior components are all manufactured and assembled in Kenya.

Hon. Chiggai was impressed by the company’s reputation where 65% of the work force is female and all staff are trained through apprenticeship to manage the complex manufacturing process.

With over 2.2 million motorcycle taxis, also known as bodaboda, the need for a quality and affordable helmets is a present concern for all Kenyans.

Unfortunately, boda bodas have evolved into a menace for road safety with numerous riders accused of sexually assaulting female passengers some as young as school going children.

Hon. Chiggai and Boda+ discussed numerous interventions to keep riders safe through making the helmets more affordable while sensitizing them to report riders who may be involved in GBV and sexual assault against women and minors.

“The issue of sexual assault of minors by bodaboda riders is something that requires urgent intervention. These people are known by those in the community but no action is taken because it is a brother, a father or a friend and we become afraid we will ruin their lives but forget about the life of the victims.”

“As Kenya we must commit and act to achieve Zero rate of GBV and sexual assault and we must talk seriously with the communities where this happens. We must find ways to work with the bodaboda rider so he is safe with his helmet but his passenger is also safe from assault. We must work together to create safe homes and safe spaces.”

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Hon. Chiggai committed to assisting companies which implement economic empowerment and gender equity through legislation and policy to benefit Kenyan manufacturers such as Boda+.