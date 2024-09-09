SBM Bank soar above Turkish Airlines to clinch Kenya International 6-Goal Polo Tourney - Capital Sports
SBM Bank players celebrate after winning the Kenya International 6-Goal Polo Tournament at Nairobi Polo Club. PHOTO/NAIROBI POLO CLUB FACEBOOK

SBM Bank soar above Turkish Airlines to clinch Kenya International 6-Goal Polo Tourney

NAIROBI, Kenya, September 9 – SBM Bank were crowned winners of the Kenya International 6-Goal Polo Tournament following a 7F-7 win over Turkish Airlines in Sunday’s final at the Nairobi Polo Club.

The bankers began the first chukka in front, Uruguayan Mauricio Andre giving them the lead before Cruz Novillo Astrada scored for Turkish Airlines for 1F-1 scoreline.

Both players were on the mark once again in the second chukka, each scoring twice for a 3F-3 in favour of SBM.

Turkish Airlines raced to the front in the penultimate chukka courtesy of the Argentine’s third goal and Nairobi Polo Club captain Vishal Somaia as Andre adding his fourth of the game for SBM Bank.

Andre then went ‘beast mode’ in the final chukka, scoring a hattrick to secure his team’s victory as Nairobi Polo Club chair Fred Kambo and Astrada got on the scoresheet for Turkish Airlines.

A Nzomo affair

Meanwhile, Raphael Nzomo and Jadini Nzomo starred as Mawimbi edged out Diani Reef 6F-6 to take home the Fat Hippo Trophy at the same venue.

Raphael scored four times as his son, Jadini, scored twice to close out a narrow game in which South African Dirk van Reenen also notched four of the losing side’s five goals — Bobby Kamani adding one more.

The battle is not yet over with the club hosting the Kenya International 10-goal Polo Tournament on Saturday and Sunday next week.

