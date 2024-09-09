Ngugi-Cooper, Kipchumba storm to victory in rainy Great North Run

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, September 9 – Kenya’s Mary Ngugi-Cooper braved rainy conditions to win the women’s half marathon at the Great North Run in Newcastle on Sunday morning.

The 2014 World Half Marathon silver medalist clocked 1:07:40 in first place, ahead of the Ethiopian pair of Senbere Teferi (1:07:41) and Megertu Alemu (1:07:42) in second and third place respectively.

Ngugi-Cooper admitted the wet conditions had put her to the test but was glad to have found a way around it for the victory.

“What a great race to be part of. Think my years of training in Leeds had prepared me well for the typical British conditions. Really proud to share the podium with my friends from across the border,” she said.

The race was her third of the year after the RomaOstia Half Marathon and the Boston Marathon in Italy and the United States respectively.

She clocked 1:07:38 to win in Italy before missing out on podium in Boston after running 2:24:24 in sixth.

Ngugi-Cooper also gave props to the level of competition witnessed in elite women’s race.

“Shout out to all the amazing women who made up this race. They all inspire me and our @nalatrackclub girls every time we watch them race around the world, and it was an honour to line up with them this morning,” the 2016 World Half Marathon bronze medalist added.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

It was a double delight for Kenya as Abel Kipchumba clocked 59.62 to win the men’s race.

Great Britain’s Marc Scott clocked 1:01:11 in second as Norwegian Sondre Moen came third in 1:01:25.

The 2021 Valencia Half Marathon champion was also competing in his third race of the year, having been in action at the New York Half Marathon and Boston 10km road race in March and June respectively.

Kipchumba began the year with victory in New York, clocking 1:00:25 in first place before an underwhelming fifth place finish in Boston after timing 28:15.

Weekend of wins

Elsewhere, Kenya’s Dennis Kibet led a 1-2 finish in the men’s competition at the Prague 10km road race when he clocked 27:17 in first place.

Fellow Kenyan, Vincent Kibet came second in 27:25 as Ethiopian Tadese Worku finished third in 27:32.

In the women’s race, Diana Chepkorir replicated the performance by timing 30:12 to cross the finish line first.

Miriam Chebet came second in 31:28 as Lemlem Nibret clocked 32:20 in third place.