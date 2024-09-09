Nairobi Expressway athletes involved in Nakuru road accident discharged - Capital Sports
Robert Kiprop leads the men's 21km at the Nairobi City Expressway Marathon. PHOTO/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

Athletics

Nairobi Expressway athletes involved in Nakuru road accident discharged

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, September 9 – The Nairobi City Expressway Marathon organising committee have revealed that athletes involved in a road accident in Nakuru on Sunday night have been discharged after treatment.

In a statement, the committee said that the athletes from Kapcherop Training Camp are all showing signs of positive recovery.

“We are pleased to inform that all the athletes involved have been discharged and are showing positive signs of recovery. Athletics Kenya (AK) and Nairobi City Marathon organisers are taking active measures to provide support,” the statement read.

The athletes were returning from the marathon — held along the Nairobi Expressway on Sunday morning — when they were involved in a road accident at Ngata, along Nakuru-Eldoret Highway.

The injured were taken to the Nakuru Provincial General Hospital where they have been recuperating.

The committee once again expressed their regrets over the incident and offered their unwavering support to all those involved.

“Our thoughts are with everyone impacted by this accident. AK and the marathon organisers are steadfast in their commitment to offering unwavering support during this challenging time,” they said.

The third edition of the marathon attracted tens of thousands of runners who participated in the four categories of competition, including 42km, 21km, 10km and the 6km fun run.

