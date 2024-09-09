Jannik Sinner savours US Open win after ‘difficult’ build-up

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NEW YORK, United States, Sep 9 – Jannik Sinner says it “means so much” to win the US Open after a “very difficult” period following the controversy over his positive tests for a banned substance.

The world number one stormed past American Taylor Fritz in Sunday’s final to claim his second Grand Slam of the year.

It was revealed six days before the tournament began that Sinner had been cleared of any wrongdoing after twice testing positive for low levels of a metabolite of clostebol – a steroid that can be used to build muscle mass – in March.

The International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA) ruled the Italian was inadvertently contaminated with the substance by Giacomo Naldi, his physiotherapist.

“This title means so much because the last period of my career was not easy,” the 23-year-old said.

“It [the investigation] was and still is on my mind. It’s not that it’s gone, but when I’m on court, I try to handle the situation the best possible way.

“I’m happy how I handled this one. I’m just excited to have this trophy with me.”

Sinner subsequently parted ways with the physio and his fitness trainer – but questions remained about whether Sinner’s case had been handled differently to those of other players because of his status as world number one.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Sinner added he felt “more pressure” in New York than he did when he won his maiden Grand Slam title at the Australian Open in January.

“Here it was difficult because also the pre-tournament circumstances weren’t easy,” Sinner said.

“I felt like that I have grown, you know, match by match and that my confidence level went higher and higher at some point.”

This is the first year since 2002 that one of the ‘Big Four’ – Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic or Andy Murray – have not won a Grand Slam title.

Instead, Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz have stolen the limelight, sharing the four majors in 2024 and leading the way for tennis’ next generation of men’s singles players.

Former Wimbledon champion Marion Bartoli told Sky Sports she believes the pair could “win 15 to 18 Grand Slams each”.

“It’s extraordinary how this happens time and time again where you worry where the future of the game is going to go,” former British number one Annabel Croft told BBC Radio 5 Live.

“The future is in such safe hands with Carlos and Jannik.”

French Open and Wimbledon champion Alcaraz, 21, is one of only four players who have been able to beat Sinner so far in 2024.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

However, Sinner has won 55 of his 60 matches this season and claimed six titles – twice as many as Alcaraz.

The Spaniard, who suffered a surprise second-round exit in New York, congratulated Sinner on his latest victory on Instagram, adding: “You deserve it”.

Sinner said it is “nice to see” new champions like himself and Alcaraz emerging in the sport.

“I feel like the new generation, we push each other,” he told ESPN.

“I always have players who are going to make me a better player, because there are going to be times where they beat me.

“Then you have to try to find a way how to win against certain players.”