Fabian Ruiz scores twice as 10-man Spain thrash Switzerland

GENEVA, Switzerland, Sep 9 – Ten-man Spain dug in to beat Switzerland by a flattering scoreline in the Nations League.

The European champions led when Joselu headed home Lamine Yamal’s cross despite Gregor Kobel’s best attempts to claw it off the line.

Becir Omeragic thought he had levelled for the Swiss but the goal was disallowed by the video assistant referee for a handball earlier in the move.

And soon after Spain doubled their lead when Fabian Ruiz pounced after Nico Williams had a shot saved.

But La Roja had Robin le Normand sent off midway through the first half for a professional foul on Breel Embolo.

That completely changed the momentum of the game and Zeki Amdouni hit the crossbar with the resulting free-kick.

Amdouni pulled one back from close range from a corner – and they had another goal ruled out as they pushed for an equaliser.

But they left gaps at the back and Ruiz converted Ferran Torres’ cross with Spain’s first shot in 45 minutes.

Moments later substitute Torres slotted Spain’s fourth into the bottom corner.

Denmark beat Serbia 2-0 in the group’s other game earlier on to go onto six points.

Defending Nations League champions Spain drew 0-0 away to Serbia in their first match last week.