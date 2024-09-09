Bett, Chepchirchir smash meet records at Zagreb World Continental Tour

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, September 9 – Kenya’s Leonard Bett and Nelly Chepchirchir sprinted to meet records at the Boris Hanzekovic Memorial in Zagreb, Croatia on Sunday evening.

Bett clocked 8:06.33 to reign supreme in the men’s 3000m steeplechase, ahead of Tunisia’s Ahmed Jaziri (8:08.11) and Mohammed Tindouft of Algeria (8:11.56) who finished second and third respectively.

At the same time, Chepchirchir led from gun to tape to cross the finish line first in 1:57.00.

Jamaican Natoya Goule-Toppin came second in 1:57.43 as Nigist Getachew of Ethiopia clocked 1:57.47 to finish a close third.

The wins for the two Kenyans was the perfect response after disappointing performances of late.

Bett failed to make Team Kenya to last month’s Paris Olympics after clocking 8:34.45 to finish fifth at the national trials in June.

Meanwhile, Chepchirchir finished 11th in the semi-final of the women’s 1500m at the summer games.

The youngster also finished fifth in the women’s 800m at the Rome Diamond League late last month although she redeemed herself a week later at the Palio Citta della Quercia in Italy with victory in the women’s 800m.

Omanyala’s journey to redemption

In the same event, Commonwealth Games 100m champion Ferdinand Omanyala clocked 10.02 to claim second in the men’s race.

American Courtney Lindsey claimed top honour after clocking 9.97 as Great Britain’s Romel Glave came third in 10.11.

The African 100m champion has been on a journey of redemption of sorts after failing to make the finals of the men’s 100m at the Paris Olympics.

Omanyala clocked 9.95 to win the men’s 100m at the International JOSKO Laufmeeting in Austria, mid-August before finishing second at the Silesia Kamila Skolimowska Memorial in Poland — timing 9.88.

His last result before Zagreb was an underwhelming seventh-place finish at the Rome Diamond League meeting where he clocked 10.08.