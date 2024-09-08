Springboks captain Kolisi departs Racing 92 - Capital Sports
Kolisi. Photo/TEAMTALK MEDIA

Rugby

Springboks captain Kolisi departs Racing 92

Published

PARIS, France, September 8 – South Africa captain Siya Kolisi has left Racing 92 with two years left on his contract, the French club have said.

Kolisi, 33, joined Racing in January 2023 from South African side Sharks.

The two-time Rugby World Cup winner’s contract was due to run out in 2026 but Racing have agreed to terminate it early.

Reports suggest, external Kolisi will rejoin the Sharks after the end of the Rugby Championship.

Flanker Kolisi is currently competing for the Springboks at the tournament where the team most recently beat New Zealand 18-12.

South Africa top the Rugby Championship table with four wins from four games. The team have two matches remaining, both against Argentina.

