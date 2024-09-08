Quins bankrupt KCB to clinch Driftwood 7s and edge closer to NSC crown

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, September 8 – Kenya Harlequin inched closer to a fourth National Sevens Circuit (NSC) title with a narrow 15-12 win over Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB) in the final of the Driftwood Sevens at the Mombasa Sports Club on Sunday evening.

The bankers drew first blood in the third minute courtesy of an Austine Sikutwa try for which he could not add the extras.

Leonard Fogang drew Quins level at the cusp of halftime for a 5-5 deadlock, Amon Wamalwa having failed with the resultant conversion.

Tyson Maina put the bankers back in the ascendancy in the ninth minute as Festus Shiasi converted successfully between the posts.

However, Wamalwa atoned for his earlier penalty miss, putting the ball over the white chalk to narrow the scores. A thankful heart from the @KenyaHarlequins 🙌🙌🙌.



Champions in #Driftwood7s and top of the table in the 2024 #Sportpesa7s circuit.



Well done Quins!! pic.twitter.com/JfEF8i7dal— Kenya Rugby (@OfficialKRU) September 8, 2024

Brian Ratila’s try with a few seconds on the clock then earned coach Paul ‘Pau’ Murunga’s charges full bragging rights — their second trophy in this year’s circuit after clinching the Kakamega 7s in mid-August.

Yudhee lick Kabras

It was a tournament to forget for Kabras Sugar who lost 22-10 to Kenyatta University Blak Blad in the third-place playoff at the same venue.

Derrick Ashiundu was the first on the scoresheet in the first minute but the sugar millers lead lasted only two minutes before Yudhee took the lead via Benjamin Rugar, who also converted successfully between the posts.

Alfred Orege’s try swung the tie momentarily in favour of Kabras before Ian Dancun raced to the try line to reclaim Blak Blad’s lead.

National rugby 15s team player Obat Kuke then scored the students’ third try before Dancun’s second of the match all but put the icing on the cake for the winners.

Surprise package Daystar University Falcons ended their coastal campaign on a high with a 12-7 triumph over fellow students, Strathmore Leos, to clinch fifth place.

Menengai Oilers — losing finalists at the last leg of the circuit at the Kabeberi Sevens — had to be content with ninth after piping Mwamba RFC 12-0.

Nakuru RFC finished 13th after a 19-7 over Technical University of Mombasa.

Action shifts to Nakuru Athletic Club on September 14/15 for the Prinsloo Sevens, which will be the final leg of the 2024 NSC.