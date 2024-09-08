Argentina condemn Australia to biggest Test defeat

0 SHARES Share Tweet

SANTA FE, Argentina, September 8 – Argentina overturned a 17-point deficit to condemn Australia to their heaviest Test defeat with a thumping victory in the Rugby Championship.

The Pumas’ 40-point winning margin surpasses the Wallabies’ previous 61-22 record defeat by South Africa in 1997.

Australia, who ended their eight-game losing run in the competition with a last-gasp penalty in Argentina last Saturday, were leading 20-3 this time before the hosts rallied.

Argentina amassed another 64 points in Santa Fe to ruthlessly expose their visitors, who were limited to a single Tate McDermott consolation try in the second-half.

The Pumas, who also beat New Zealand in Wellington on 10 August, climb to second in the table.

The Wallabies, meanwhile, prop up the table after three defeats and just the one win.

Wallabies lose control as Pumas steal the show

Australia were hoping to use last week’s late win as a springboard for the remainder of the Rugby Championship, and were in control for the opening 30 minutes.

Both sides exchanged early penalties before Carlo Tizzano and Andrew Kellaway scored tries to hand Australia the advantage.

Argentina had Marcos Kremer’s score chalked off after Tomas Lavanini was penalised in the build-up, but they were not to be deterred as Mateo Carreras scored their opening try after a clever offload by Pablo Matera.

Julian Montoya marked his 100th cap with a powerful finish from close range to reduce the deficit to three points and set the precedent for what was to come after the interval.

The Argentine onslaught was relentless, and Juan Martin Gonzalez burrowed his way over the line to hand the hosts the lead for the first time in the match.

The scrum began to overpower the Wallabies and set a platform from which to attack as Matera surged over the line for another try.

Argentina then took charge of the breakdown and a smart turnover set them on their way for Joaquin Oviedo to swan dive under the posts.

Australia were stunned but remained in striking distance. They first threatened through Marika Koroibete, who was hauled into touch just short of the line, before McDermott did get over after sensing an opportunity from a quick tap.

But Argentina were quickly back in the ascendancy as Juan Cruz Mallia opened his account with a finish out wide.

The full-back doubled his tally from the same channel as the Pumas moved the ball with intent before Oviedo inflicted further damage to the tiring gold shirts with arguably the pick of the nine tries after a flowing team move.

Lucio Cinti’s deft pick-up off his toes ensured it would be the most points ever conceded by the Wallabies, before Santiago Carreras’ conversion secured their record defeat.

Line-ups

Argentina: Mallia; Delguy, Cinti, Chocobares, Carreras; Albornoz, Bertranou; Gallo, Montoya, Sclavi, Pagadizabal, Lavanini, Matera, Kremer, Gonzalez.

Replacements: Ruiz, Vivas, Bello, Molina, Oviedo, Grondona, Garcia, Carreras.

Australia: Kellaway; Jorgensen, Ikitau, Stewart, Koroibete; Donaldson, Gordon; Bell, Faessler, Tupou, Frost, Williams, Valetini, Tizzano, Wilson.

Replacements: Nasser, Slipper, Alaalatoa, Canham, Gleeson, McDermott, Lynagh, Flook.