African Games champ Kiprop impressed by integrity of Nairobi Expressway Marathon

NAIROBI, Kenya, September 8 – The 2019 African Games 5000m champion Robert Kiprop says the straightforward nature of the Nairobi City Expressway Marathon course makes it difficult for any fraud to take shortcuts.

Kiprop says the course separates contenders from imposters who may resort to shorthanded tactics to get themselves on the podium.

“It is a very straightforward course with very minimal bends. It is very difficult for anyone who may want to take shortcuts to do so. This adds to the high integrity of the race because if you try to take any shortcut you will be easily found out,” Kiprop said.

Kiprop clocked 1:00:56 to emerge victorious in the men’s half marathon on Sunday morning, in what was his maiden appearance in the three-year-old road race.

Wilson Too timed 1:01:14 to come second as Timothy Kibet took the final podium place in 1:01:25.

Assessing the race, the 27-year-old said it was a Sunday-well-spent, having wanted to compete in the event for quite some time.

“Considering this is an international race, I have always wanted to compete in it. Knowing the calibre of competitors, it was always very important for me to test myself against the best-of-the-best,” he said.

Kiprop, whose last track and field event was the national championships in May this year, said the win sets a template for his bid to make Team Kenya for next year’s World Championships in Tokyo, Japan.

“Not only for this marathon but also the cross country season, which is coming up. They are good preparations for the World Championships next year, where I hope to be. I am a jack of all trade, I guess…I am still active in the track and field as much as I have competed in a lot of road races,” he said.

Pleasant surprise

On the other hand, Too said his win was a surprise to him after a tepid performance throughout 2024 in which he was yet to finish on the podium.

“I wasn’t really expecting to finish on the podium considering how the year has been so far. This is indeed a pleasant surprise and motivates me going forward,” the 2014 Laredo 10km champion said.

The 33-year-old was in action at the Sirikwa Classic Cross Country Tour and the National Cross Country Championships where he came 13th and 15th respectively.

For Kibet, a third-place finish was enough consolation after missing out on four heads of cattle — which he had been promised had he won the race.

“I was to be given four head of cattle by my county government if I had won the race. But, all the same, a third-place finish is a great result for me,” he said.

Kibet’s last competition was at the Hachioji Long Distance where he finished second in the men’s 5000m after clocking 28:09.86.