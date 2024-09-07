Champion Indiza Headlines Kenyan Pro Golfers For Ksh5.1m Prize at Johnnie Walker Uganda Open Championship

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 7 – Pro golfer and defending champion Dismas Indiza headlines 30 Kenyan players who participated in the 83rd Johnnie Walker Uganda Open Golf Championships.

Muthaiga Golf Club’s Indiza was joined by fellow professionals Greg Snow, and Johnnie Walker brand ambassador Jeff Kubwa.

The Professional Open category teed-off on Wednesday, September 4, 2024, through Saturday, September 7.

Earlier rounds of the tournament began on August 22, featuring competitions such as the Juniors Open, Ladies Open, Seniors Open, and Amateurs Open.

This year’s professional’s championship offered an impressive total prize purse of Ksh 5.1 million ($40,242) with enhanced incentives designed to attract a larger pool of elite golfers compared to previous years.

The significant prize fund underscores the event’s ambition to become a premier golf destination, drawing professionals from beyond Africa and elevating the competition’s international profile.

Commenting on the tournament, East African Breweries PLC (EABL) Marketing Manager for Scotch and Reserve Portfolio, Josephine Katambo, emphasised the brand’s commitment to excellence and regional sportsmanship.

“The Johnnie Walker Uganda Open Golf Championships represent not just a sporting event but a celebration of skill, dedication, and the unifying spirit of golf across East Africa. We are proud to support our talented golfers as they compete on this prestigious stage, and we believe this tournament will continue to elevate the profile of East African golf on the global map.”

Kubwa, a 2023 Berlin Special Olympics Gold Medallist, expressed confidence in the Kenyan team’s ability to secure the cash prize.

“We are well-prepared and putting our best foot forward to walk away with the cash prize,” he said.

The tournament’s cash prize is set to be distributed among the top three golfers with the winner receiving1 million, the runner-up Ksh 725,000 and the third-place finisher Ksh438,000.

Last year, the Dismas Indiza took home Ksh 725,000 as the overall winner.

With over 20 countries represented in the championships, all eyes will be keen to see who takes the prize home.

Established in 1901, the Uganda Open Golf Championship is being held at the region’s oldest golf course, Entebbe Club.

Known for its distinctive character, the course features long, protruding pine trees that define its challenging roughs and well-maintained fairways, offering a unique playing experience.

Beyond its competitive aspect, the Uganda Open serves as a vital opportunity for golfers to build and strengthen relationships within the sport.

The event promises to be a showcase of exceptional talent and a testament to the vibrant spirit of golf.

With Johnnie Walker’s commitment to excellence and luxury, this tournament exemplifies the brand’s dedication to supporting prestigious sporting events and fostering connections within the golf community.

The Uganda Open Golf Championships stand as a premier event, drawing the most elite golfers from the region and beyond to display their skills.

This year’s tournament is set to be a remarkable celebration of golf, blending high-level competition with the opportunity to forge lasting connections and celebrate the sport and its rich heritage.