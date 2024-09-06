San Marino win their first ever competitive football match in 20 years

0 SHARES Share Tweet

SAN MARINO, San Marino, Sep 6 – San Marino made history by winning a competitive match for the first time with victory against Liechtenstein in the Nations League.

With the victory, the world’s lowest ranked team by Fifa also ended the longest winless run in football, stretching back two decades and 140 games to when they won a friendly back in 2004 – also against Liechtenstein and by the same scoreline.

It is only their second ever victory.

The decisive goal on Thursday was scored by 19-year-old Nicko Sensoli, who plays in the Italian fourth tier.

The teenager, who wasn’t born at the time of San Marino’s last victory, struck in the 53rd minute, lobbing goalkeeper Benjamin Buchel to spark wild celebrations among the players.

San Marino then defended resolutely to secure the historic result after many years of heavy losses.

The minnows have lost 196 of the 206 fixtures they have contested and were thrashed 10-0 by England in a World Cup qualifier back in November 2021.

But they have shown signs of improvement since then. In October last year they scored their first competitive goal in two years but were narrowly beaten 2-1 by Denmark in a Euro 2024 qualifier.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

And in March they drew 0-0 with Caribbean side Saint Kitts and Nevis.

Surrounded by Italy and overlooked by the spectacular Mount Titano, San Marino has a population of just 33,000 and covers a mere 61 square kilometres – roughly half the size of Manchester.