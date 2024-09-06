Gor Mahia’s Owino makes senior debut as Firat names team for Zimbabwe

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gor Mahia’s centre back Sylvester Owino will make his senior Harambee Stars debut Friday evening as head coach Engin Firat has named the starting team to take on Zimbabwe in the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

Owino will partner Joseph ‘Crouch’ Okumu in defense, the latter making a return after being out of the last international window with injury.

Okumu will also skipper the team.

Alphonce Omija will start on the right side of defense, having played in the same position during the World Cup qualifiers, while the returning Eric Ouma will start down the left.

In the absence of skipper Michael Olunga, Stars will play with a false nine, with coach Firat starting up Gor Mahia’s Austin Odhiambo and Eric Johannah up in attack.

Duke Abuya and Richard Odada will handle the midfield.