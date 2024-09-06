Cristiano Ronaldo scores landmark 900th career goal as Portugal beat Croatia - Capital Sports
Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates scoring his 900th career goal. PHOTO/BBC

Football

Cristiano Ronaldo scores landmark 900th career goal as Portugal beat Croatia

Published

LISBON, Portugal, Sep 6 – Cristiano Ronaldo became the first player to score 900 top-level career goals as Portugal kicked off their Nations League campaign with victory over Croatia.

The 39-year-old volleyed in from the edge of the six-yard box in the 34th minute to double Portugal’s lead from Nuno Mendes’ deep cross.

It was a record-extending 131st goal for Portugal, coming 20 years after his first, and the veteran sank to his knees in an emotional celebration.

Manchester United full-back Diogo Dalot had put Portugal ahead early on but later turned the ball into his own net as Croatia responded before the break.

As well as Portugal, Ronaldo’s goals have come for Sporting Lisbon, Manchester United, Real Madrid, Juventus and most recently Al-Nassr in Saudi Arabia.

Portugal are level on points at the top of League A Group 1 after the opening game with Poland, who beat Scotland on Thursday.

