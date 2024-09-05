Ugandan athlete Cheptegei dies from multiple burns after domestic quarrel with boyfriend

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, September 5 – Ugandan athlete Rebecca Cheptegei, who was admitted at the Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital in Eldoret with multiple burns from a domestic quarrel with her estranged partner, is dead.

Cheptegei passed away early Thursday morning due to organ failure after three days in the intensive care unit (ICU).

In a statement, the Uganda Athletics Federation confirmed the demise of the Paris Olympian, calling for justice for the family.

“We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of our athlete, Rebecca Cheptegei early this morning who tragically fell victim to domestic violence. As a federation, we condemn such acts and call for justice. May her soul rest In,” the statement read.

The Paris Olympian suffered 75 per cent burns after she was doused with petrol by her alleged estranged boyfriend, Dickson Ndiema, at their home in Kinyoro location in Kitale on Sunday.

Police are investigating the circumstances of the incident believed to revolve around a property dispute.

The boyfriend is also admitted at the same facility with 30 per cent burns.