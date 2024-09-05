Pegula stuns top seed Swiatek to make US Open semis - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Jessica Pegula of the U.S. in action during her quarter final match against Poland's Iga Swiatek REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Sports

Pegula stuns top seed Swiatek to make US Open semis

Published

NEW YORK, United States, Sep 5 – Jessica Pegula stunned world number one Iga Swiatek at the US Open to secure her place in a long-awaited first Grand Slam semi-final.

American Pegula had lost her past six major quarter-finals but she overwhelmed Polish top seed Swiatek 6-2 6-4 in New York.

She will face Karolina Muchova on Thursday for a place in the final after the Czech beat Beatriz Haddad Maia 6-1 6-4.

“I’ve been [to the quarter-finals] so many freaking times but I kept losing,” Pegula said.

“Finally – finally – I can say I’m a semi-finalist. Thank you to the crowd, you carried me through that last game.

“To do it at prime time against the number one player in the world – it’s crazy, but I knew I could do it.”

Pegula’s success caps a strong showing for Americans at their home Grand Slam, with compatriot Emma Navarro facing Aryna Sabalenka in the other semi-final.

There is also guaranteed to be an American man in the singles final, with Taylor Fritz and Frances Tiafoe meeting in the last four on Friday.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

It was an uncharacteristically lacklustre performance by 2022 winner Swiatek, who made 41 unforced errors as she struggled to control her forehand in particular.

By contrast, Pegula was locked in from the start and broke in the opening game, courtesy of a Swiatek double fault.

Another gave Pegula her second break to go 3-0 up in a flash and she proceeded to take the first set in just 37 minutes.

The 30-year-old New Yorker continued to delight her home crowd, with her crisp, accurate groundstrokes keeping the pressure on Swiatek.

There was an improvement from Swiatek in the second set and, having been broken again, the Pole hit back immediately.

But Pegula kept up the pressure and secured the decisive break at 3-3 before she pressed on towards victory.

Nerves finally emerged as Pegula served for the match but she converted her third match point to secure a place in the semi-finals.

Muchova overcame illness to reach her second consecutive US Open semi-final with a straight-set win over Haddad Maia.

Muchova, who only returned to action in June after having wrist surgery, first left the court after wrapping up the first set with ease.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The unseeded 28-year-old then ran off court at 2-1 and again at 3-2 in the second and was seen by the doctor and physio at 4-3.

“It was a weird match,” said Muchova. “I had some problems I don’t want to comment on but I had to keep running to the bathroom and back.

“Sorry if it disturbed anyone but I had no other choice.”

Haddad Maia also had problems and seemed to be in tears before receiving treatment from the doctor at 5-3 down in the second set.

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

© 2024 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved