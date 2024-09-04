Ugandan athlete Rebecca Cheptegei to be airlifted to Nairobi for specialized treatment - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Uganda's Rebecca Cheptegei in action at the 2023 World Championships in Budapest. PHOTO/WORLD ATHLETICS

Athletics

Ugandan athlete Rebecca Cheptegei to be airlifted to Nairobi for specialized treatment

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sept 4 – Hospitalized Ugandan athlete Rebecca Cheptegei is set to be airlifted to Nairobi for a specialized treatment.

Sports Principal Secretary Peter Tum revealed on Wednesday, saying they are working closely with their Ugandan counterparts to ensure the Paris Olympian receives the best treatment.

Rebecca is recuperating at the Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital in Eldoret after she was doused with petrol and set ablaze by her estranged Kenyan boyfriend during a domestic quarrel at their home in Kitale on Sunday.

“The government has taken over. We are in talks with the Ugandan government as well to ensure that she (Rebecca) is given the best medical attention available in this country even as we discuss on how to progress further,” PS Tum said.

-More to follow-

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

© 2024 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved