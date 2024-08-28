Still 'a lot' to come from captain Ramsey, says Bellamy - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Aaron Ramsey (R) spent the second half of last season at Rangers

English Premiership

Still ‘a lot’ to come from captain Ramsey, says Bellamy

Published

CARDIFF, Wales, August 28 – New Wales head coach Craig Bellamy believes there is still “a lot” to come from captain Aaron Ramsey.

Ramsey, 33, has had to overcome numerous setbacks over the course of his illustrious career, with injuries limiting him to only 15 appearances for Wales and Cardiff City last season.

But after confirming the ex-Arsenal midfielder will continue as Wales skipper, Bellamy is tipping his former team-mate to play an influential role.

“We’re talking about one of the best players to ever play for Wales,” said Bellamy.

“We’re talking about a player who’s represented Arsenal and won cups, he’s been at Juventus and Nice.

“I’m aware of what he’s doing and his training programmes. We’ve had conversations about the role I see him playing, and what I expect from him.

“Hopefully when you speak to him he’s quite excited about that, I don’t know yet. I see a lot of football still to come from him.”

Ramsey has established himself as a Welsh football great, having scored 21 goals in 84 appearances and played a pivotal role in the recent golden era, helping Wales qualify for two European Championships and a World Cup.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

He was one of the senior players to advocate Bellamy for the Wales head coach role following the dismissal of his predecessor Rob Page, and has subsequently spoken of his excitement to work with the former Burnley and Anderlecht assistant coach.

Bellamy, who played with Ramsey for both Cardiff and Wales, was hired on a four-year contract in July and named his squad on Wednesday for his first two matches, next month’s Nations League meetings with Turkey and Montenegro.

The former Manchester City and Liverpool forward confirmed Ramsey would remain captain, having passed the role on to him during his playing career.

Bellamy skippered Wales between 2007 and 2010, when he was succeeded by a then-20-year-old Ramsey.

Ashley Williams and Gareth Bale then wore the armband before Ramsey was given the role again following Bale’s retirement in January 2023.

“What he brings into the squad with young players – they’re aspiring to be that. He can help them with that,” Bellamy said of Ramsey.

“If you watch him, watch his attitude, watch the little details he does, that’s what’s allowed him to play at a top level for so long. That’ll benefit any young players, especially someone like a [Lewis] Koumas at the moment.

“He’s great to have around. There’s still football in him and I believe the way I look to play will help him as well. He will enjoy.”

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

© 2024 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved