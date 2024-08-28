Feyenoord v Ajax postponed because of police strikes

0 SHARES Share Tweet

ROTTERDAM, The Netherlands, August 28 – Sunday’s Dutch top-flight match between Feyenoord and Ajax has been postponed because of a police strike in the Netherlands.

Police officers were injured during crowd disorder at a match between the sides last September.

Home fans threw flares and fireworks on the pitch at Ajax’s stadium in Amsterdam after Feyenoord went 3-0 ahead and the match was stopped after 56 minutes.

The match was eventually concluded three days later behind closed doors.

Police said they would not work at Sunday’s game as part of an ongoing campaign related to early retirement regulations.

‘The Klassieker’ was scheduled to take place at the De Kuip stadium in Rotterdam.

But the city’s mayor, Ahmed Aboutaleb, said: “The safety of the players, but also of the public, cannot be sufficiently guaranteed without the use of the police.”

Away fans have been banned from attending matches between the two sides in Rotterdam for several years after previous incidents of disorder.

Feyenoord said they “understand that people have to stand up for their cause, but regret that football, not for the first time, is being used as a tool”.