Wolves’ move for Arsenal goalkeeper Ramsdale off

0 SHARES Share Tweet

LONDON, United Kingdom, Aug 27 – Wolverhampton Wanderers’ move for Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale is off.

The deal for the 26-year-old has proved too expensive for the West Midlands club and is considered over, BBC Sport understands.

Ramsdale is seeking first-team football after losing his place to David Raya and might still leave Emirates Stadium before Friday’s transfer deadline, but it is unlikely a move to Molineux will be resurrected.

Last week Wolves made a loan offer with an option to buy for about £20m, and remained in talks with Arsenal over the weekend.

Ramsdale, who has five England caps, joined the Gunners from Sheffield United in 2021 in a deal worth £24m, and has two years left on his contract.

Wolves’ finances are tight, despite bringing in almost £100m with the sales of Pedro Neto and Max Kilman this summer.

Boss Gary O’Neil warned, after Sunday’s 6-2 home defeat by Chelsea, the club needed to be comfortable with their transfer business when the window closed.

“When it shuts we need to be comfortable with where we are,” he said.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“There’s a lot of work for myself and I need to get more out of the group we have. Then there’s an understanding the Premier League is tough and if you sell good players it makes you weaker.”

Their £20m offer for Burnley winger Luca Koleosho was rejected last week, and that deal is also unlikely to progress.