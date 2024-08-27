Wolves' move for Arsenal goalkeeper Ramsdale off - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

English Premiership

Wolves’ move for Arsenal goalkeeper Ramsdale off

Published

LONDON, United Kingdom, Aug 27 – Wolverhampton Wanderers’ move for Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale is off.

The deal for the 26-year-old has proved too expensive for the West Midlands club and is considered over, BBC Sport understands.

Ramsdale is seeking first-team football after losing his place to David Raya and might still leave Emirates Stadium before Friday’s transfer deadline, but it is unlikely a move to Molineux will be resurrected.

Last week Wolves made a loan offer with an option to buy for about £20m, and remained in talks with Arsenal over the weekend.

Ramsdale, who has five England caps, joined the Gunners from Sheffield United in 2021 in a deal worth £24m, and has two years left on his contract.

Wolves’ finances are tight, despite bringing in almost £100m with the sales of Pedro Neto and Max Kilman this summer.

Boss Gary O’Neil warned, after Sunday’s 6-2 home defeat by Chelsea, the club needed to be comfortable with their transfer business when the window closed.

“When it shuts we need to be comfortable with where we are,” he said.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“There’s a lot of work for myself and I need to get more out of the group we have. Then there’s an understanding the Premier League is tough and if you sell good players it makes you weaker.”

Their £20m offer for Burnley winger Luca Koleosho was rejected last week, and that deal is also unlikely to progress.

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

© 2024 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved