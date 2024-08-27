Tonali 'in squad' for Cup game as ban ends - Howe - Capital Sports
Sandro Tonali. Photo/TEAMTALK MEDIA

English Premiership

Tonali ‘in squad’ for Cup game as ban ends – Howe

Published

NEWCASTLE, United Kingdom, August 27 – Sandro Tonali’s return for Newcastle following his 10-month ban for breaching betting rules will be an “incredible release” for the midfielder, says manager Eddie Howe.

Tonali, who joined Newcastle from AC Milan last summer for £55m, was banned by the Italian Football Federation in October for breaching rules while playing in Serie A.

The 23-year-old’s ban expires on Tuesday, meaning he is eligible to play for the Magpies against Nottingham Forest in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday.

“He will definitely be in the squad,” said Howe. “He is fit, he just hasn’t had the match [practice] – the most important thing with the game time.

“He has done everything else – he has worked incredibly hard to be on top of his fitness.”

Tonali, who is the Magpies’ second most expensive signing, made 12 appearances for Howe’s side before the ban was imposed.

Asked how he will be feeling on his return, Howe said: “I imagine a range of emotions, a lot of excitement.

“When you have a long time out, you have a long time to analyse and reflect. Now it is just back to doing what he loves. It will be an incredible release for him.

“The microscope is on everybody and it will be on him for a period of time. He understands that and we understand that. It is just about small steps.

“He has to play to his strengths and not do anything too out of the ordinary.”

