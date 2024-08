MANCHESTER, United Kingdom, August 27 – Manchester United have agreed a 50m euros (£42.29m) fee with Paris St-Germain for Uruguay midfielder Manuel Ugarte.

The deal also includes a potential for 10m euros (£8.46m) in additional payments.

It is possible Ugarte could fly to Manchester for a medical later on Tuesday.

The move comes at the same time as midfielder Scott McTominay’s proposed 30m euros (£25.37m) switch to Napoli.

