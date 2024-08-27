FKF Division Two teams shine in Nyeri tournament - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Football

FKF Division Two teams shine in Nyeri tournament

Published

NYERI, Kenya Aug 27 – Division Two teams from Nyeri county won their games as Peniel Sports Evangelism tournament kicked-off on high note at the Othaya Stadium in Nyeri County.

Karatina home boys who play in Division Two League started on a high note when they beat Mukurweini based Royal Milk FC 2-0 in a one-sided match.

The match watched by a huge crowd, saw players from the two teams display their soccer acumen but those from Royal were outclassed by highly experienced Karatina home boys.

Green Santos who were playing infornt of their fans also beat Royal stars with the same margin.

Speaking during the event Michel Njoro the CEO of Peniel vision networks said that a total of 89 teams will feature in the one-month long tournament.

“The reason why we sponsored this event is to preach through gospel to youths on dangers of drug and substance abuse,” said Njoro.

Njoro, who was flanked by senior FKF officials in Nyeri County, said that the issue of drugs and substance abuse and also consumption of illicit brews has wrecked lives of many youths hence his move to hold the tournament.

Peter Mwangi a youthful player in Othaya said that through the tournament, many of them will be able to get vital information on drugs and also get to know the word of God.

“We are grateful to Peniel vison. We know that many of us are in drugs and once we are able to get information, we will cease that habit,” said Mwangi.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

-By Josephat Mwangi-

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

© 2024 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved