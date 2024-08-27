Djokovic starts bid for record 25th major with win - Capital Sports
Novak Djokovic celebrates after winning his fourth round match at Roland Garros. PHOTO/Roland Garros/X

Tennis

Djokovic starts bid for record 25th major with win

Published

NEW YORK, United States, August 27 – Novak Djokovic began his bid for a record 25th Grand Slam singles title with a straightforward win over Radu Albot in the US Open first round.

One more major would give Djokovic sole ownership of the all-time record for the most major singles titles. He is currently tied with Margaret Court on 24.

The 37-year-old won 6-2 6-2 6-4 in his first match since clinching Olympic gold 23 days ago.

Serbia’s Djokovic, who has swept up almost every title there is in tennis, described the triumph in Paris as his “biggest sporting achievement”.

However he is still searching for a first Grand Slam title this year, having won at least one every year since 2017.

Speaking before the match, defending champion Djokovic joked that he wanted to “avenge” his two younger brothers – Djordje and Marko – who both lost to Moldova’s Albot in the past.

“I feel like there was so much at stake – I feel like there was revenge for my younger brothers,” Djokovic, who had never faced Albot before, told ESPN afterwards.

He will face compatriot Laslo Djere in the second round on Wednesday.

There are areas to improve on for Djokovic despite the comfortable scoreline – he hit 10 double faults and 40 unforced errors, along with putting just 47% of his first serves into play.

Playing under a closed roof on Arthur Ashe Stadium, Djokovic needed 33 minutes to win the opening set, going a double break up before serving out the opener.

Despite the positive start, the four-time US Open champion gestured angrily towards his player’s box throughout the match and appeared to be bothered by the humid conditions.

He was still wearing the knee support that he has used since having surgery on the area in June.

After conceding serve early in the second set, Albot managed to break back and level at 2-2 before Djokovic won the next four games.

The world number 138 kept Djokovic at bay for slightly longer in the third set, fending off five break points, but the reigning champion finally broke through the resistance at 3-3 before wrapping up victory as the clock struck midnight in New York.

“I love playing night sessions but maybe not this late,” Djokovic said in his on-court interview.

“Nevertheless it was great fun and I want to thank everyone for staying.”

The victory also allowed Djokovic to set another record – the most wins (78) by a male player on Flushing Meadows’ main showcourt.

“It’s the biggest stadium. Definitely the loudest we have in the history of our sport,” Djokovic added.

“The night sessions are the best in the world on Arthur Ashe.”

