Arsenal's Eddie Nketiah has been called up to the England squad

Crystal Palace closing in on signing Arsenal’s Nketiah

Published

LONDON, United Kingdom, Aug 27- Crystal Palace are close to signing Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah in a deal worth in the region of Sh5.1bn (£30m).

The Eagles have pursued the England international for a long time and asked about his availability in January this year but he stayed with Arsenal.

The deal is believed to be structured with a fee in the region of Sh4.2bn (£25m) upfront with Sh853m (£5m) in add-ons.

Nottingham Forest had been in advanced talks with Arsenal over a £30m deal for the 25-year-old but opted to withdraw and are no longer pursuing the forward.

There had also been interest in Nketiah from French Ligue 1 side Marseille but again, a move did not materialise.

The forward has not played for Arsenal this season, being an unused substitute in both of their Premier League games.

Nketiah has scored 38 goals in 168 games for Arsenal and his current contract runs until 2027.

