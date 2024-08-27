Al-Nassr will ‘probably’ be Ronaldo’s final club

0 SHARES Share Tweet

LONDON, United Kingdom, Aug 27 – Cristiano Ronaldo has said that Al-Nassr will “probably” be his last club before he retires.

The Portugal international, 39, joined the Saudi Pro League side in January 2023 after leaving Manchester United.

He had been linked with a return to Sporting Lisbon, where he began his career.

But he told Portuguese TV channel Now: “I don’t know if I will retire soon, in two or three years, but probably I will retire here at Al-Nassr.

“I’m happy at this club, I feel good in this country too. I’m happy to play in Saudi Arabia and I want to continue.”

The former Real Madrid and Juventus forward has scored 898 career goals, with 130 of those coming for Portugal and wants to add to that tally as he confirmed he is keen to continue his international career.

“When I leave the national team, I won’t tell anyone in advance and it will be a very spontaneous decision on my part, but also a very well thought-out one,” he added.

“Right now what I want is to be able to help the national team in their upcoming matches.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“We have the Nations League ahead of us and I would really like to play.”

Portugal host Croatia on 5 September and Scotland three days later before visiting Poland on 12 October and Scotland on 15 October.

Ronaldo, who says the thought of becoming a manager once he retires “doesn’t even cross my mind”, is also set to receive a special award from Uefa president Aleksander Ceferin to mark his achievements in the Champions League.

With 140 goals in 183 appearances, the six-time Ballon d’Or winner is the all-time leading goalscorer in the competition, 11 clear of Lionel Messi and 46 ahead of Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski in third.

He has also won the Champions League five times, once with Manchester United and on four occasions with Real Madrid.