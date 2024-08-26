‘We’ve got your back, Arne’ – Liverpool begin post-Klopp era at Anfield

0 SHARES Share Tweet

LIVERPOOL, United Kingdom, August 26 – “From Bergentheim to Anfield, we got your back Arne,” read the banner fans held aloft – referencing Arne Slot’s birthplace – as he walked out of the tunnel for his first Liverpool Premier League home game in charge.

By the end, the Dutchman was on the pitch giving a thumbs up and waving as supporters gave him and his team a standing ovation following a 2-0 win over Brentford.

No fist pumps. No running around in excitement.

The post-Jurgen Klopp era at Anfield started in understated fashion.

“This support is not something we take for granted,” said Slot, who had headed straight for the tunnel after his first league game against Ipswich.

At Anfield, in front of Liverpool’s fans, he seemed much more at home.

“We know it constantly has to be earned and that the only way to do this is by giving absolutely everything we have on and off the pitch,” added Slot.

Becoming part of the family

There was an air of excitement for Slot’s welcome, with Liverpool’s famous ground sounding even louder than usual for the start of the post-Jurgen Klopp era at Anfield.

John W Henry flew in from Boston for Klopp’s final game in charge in May and the Liverpool owner was here for Slot’s big moment, while fans twirled scarves with the former Feyenoord coach’s name on them.

The boisterous atmosphere continued after Luis Diaz gave his side the perfect start with a lovely finish following a swift counter-attack, Mohamed Salah sealing the points with a second-half finish.

“Before I arrived I was told Liverpool is a family club and it has definitely lived up to this description in so many ways,” added Slot.

On his first competitive experience of Anfield, Slot added: “The fans loved to see the team playing really well but they also loved to see the team working very hard.

“I liked what I saw, so if I like it then mostly the fans like it. So it was a very good day for us.”

New regime, same expectations

The Slot era has started in solid fashion. Liverpool have six points and have yet to concede. They will head to bitter rivals Manchester United next Sunday with spirits high.

“The players came back after three weeks of holiday – and in most cases two weeks before the start of the games – but they came back really strong physically,” added Slot.

“Compliments to the players for how they came back and, like I have said, we haven’t changed much compared to the former regime, so it is not so difficult for them to start playing again.

“That was a very positive thing.”

Slotting in well

Liverpool completed 92% of their passes against Brentford, their best passing accuracy in a Premier League game on record since 2003-04.

Against Ipswich they had 50 touches in the opposition box, the most in a manager’s first-ever game in charge in the Premier League since Opta started recording the data in 2008-09.

“To get a great start like this you have to work really hard,” added Slot.

On the win over Brentford, he added: “The boys kept on working really hard without the ball, which saw us get better and better throughout the second half.

“That led to many good chances. The only thing we didn’t do is kill the game earlier.”