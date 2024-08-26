West Ham’s Zouma set for medical before Saudi move

LONDON, United Kingdom, August 26 – West Ham defender Kurt Zouma is set to have a medical as he closes in on a move to Saudi Pro League club Al-Orouba.

Zouma had agreed a move to the United Arab Emirates this summer but that collapsed after Zouma failed a medical.

The Hammers gave permission for the 29-year-old to remain in the region in an attempt to secure another deal.

The precise terms of the switch are still being worked out but Zouma will have a medical and, providing he is given clearance, will complete the move.

France defender Zouma has made 103 appearances for the Hammers since joining from Chelsea in a £29m deal in 2021.

He started their 2023 Europa Conference League final victory over Fiorentina and was named club captain during the 2023-24 campaign following Declan Rice’s move to Arsenal.