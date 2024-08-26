Schleck pedals to glory at final leg of  LOOP Safari Gravel Series in Vipingo - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Jordan Schleck (centre), Joel Kyaviro (2) and Stanley Ngugi (3), winners of the 120km LOOP Safari Gravel Series in Vipingo with NCBA Group Director of Retail Banking Tirus Mwithiga.

Cycling

Schleck pedals to glory at final leg of  LOOP Safari Gravel Series in Vipingo

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, August 26 – Jordan Schleck closed out the 2024  LOOP Safari Gravel Series with a bang when he won the fourth and final leg of the competition at the Vipingo Ridge in Kilifi County on Sunday.

Schleck clocked 4:40:50 to finish first in the 120km men’s elite category, ahead of Joel Kyaviro (4:57:37) and Stanley Ngugi (5:00:55) in second and third respectively.

The Team Amani rider was in seventh heaven after collecting what is his second win in the series.

“I am happy to be here…trying to raise the sport and push myself. The race has been enjoyable but challenging. The course has been good…I can’t complain. There are some good trails…personally I have enjoyed it,” Schleck said.

Prior to his win on Sunday, Schleck had triumphed at the first leg of the series in Tatu City.

In the women’s category, Aleper Mary clocked 6:26:16 to emerge first, ahead of Kendra Masige (6:42:00) and Monica Jelimo (6:46:12) in second and third respectively.

Flag-off of the final leg of the LOOP Safari Gravel Series.

Rosemary Wairimu was overall winner in the 60KM LOOP after clocking 2:03:47 whereas Nicholas Barasa took top honours in the men’s category in 2:03:49.

Kelvin Kazungu and Kate Crowley were victors in the men and women’s category of the 20Km LOOP after clocking 1:40:09 hrs and 1:42:01 respectively.

In the team’s category, Black Mamba rode home Ksh 250,000 richer after finishing first, ahead of Kenyan Riders  (Ksh 200,000) and  Ariyas Solar Vortex (Ksh 150,000) in second and third respectively.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Speaking on the sidelines, LOOP Digital Financial Services CEO Eric Muriuki exalted the level of competition, which kept increasing with every leg of the series.

“The final leg of the LOOP Safari Gravel Series in Vipingo was a true celebration of athleticism and perseverance. The journey from the first leg to this grand finale has been nothing short of remarkable. We’ve seen the sport grow, with more participants and higher levels of competition at each stage,” Muriuki said.

He added: “Our commitment to nurturing this sport is stronger than ever, and we are already looking forward to next year’s series, where we plan to build on this year’s success with new challenges and expanded partnerships. We aim to create a platform for cycling as an enterprise to benefit cyclist and as a platform where through partnerships corporates can get value.”

In line with LOOP DFS’s commitment to sustainability, participants also planted over 200 trees during the event, contributing to environmental conservation efforts in the region.

The Vipingo leg also saw entry of new sponsors, including Visa, while Huawei continued as the prize money sponsor, awarding Ksh 20,000, Ksh 15,000 and Ksh 10,000 respectively for the top three positions in the 120KM men’s and women’s elite races.

The LOOP Safari Gravel Series is organized by AMANI Project, with LOOP DFS as the title sponsors and Huawei as the prize money sponsor.

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

© 2024 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved