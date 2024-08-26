Maupay responds to fans who verbally abused Everton players - Capital Sports
Everton's French striker Neal Maupay

English Premiership

Maupay responds to fans who verbally abused Everton players

Published

LONDON, United Kingdom, August 26 – Everton striker Neal Maupay has responded to a video showing a group of supporters verbally abusing Toffees players at London Euston train station.

The video shows fans shouting and swearing at several players as they walked past on Saturday following Everton’s 4-0 defeat at Tottenham.

Maupay, who was an unused substitute at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, responded to the video on X, writing: “Imagine another job where it’s normalised to get abuse like this.

“Hanging around at a train station to scream at men who are trying their best.”

The video also shows some fans high-fiving players.

A number of Everton fans have criticised the behaviour of the supporters in the video.

The Everton Fans’ Forum said: “We echo those condemning the scenes at Euston Station on Saturday.

“The behaviour was conducted by a very small minority and put Evertonians in the spotlight for all the wrong reasons.

“We will continue to support the fans, some of whom form part of the forum, in working to raise a positive pre-match atmosphere in the stands with the overall aim of best assisting the players on the pitch.”

Everton are bottom of the Premier League after losing 3-0 to Brighton on the opening day before Saturday’s defeat in north London.

It is the first time in the club’s history that they have lost their first two games of the season by three or more goals.

Maupay, 28, joined Everton from Brighton for £15m in the summer of 2022 but has scored just one goal in 32 appearances in all competitions.

The Frenchman spent last season on loan at Brentford, where he scored eight goals in 31 games.

The Toffees rejected a loan offer from Marseille for Maupay earlier this month.

