TOPSHOT - Manchester City's Spanish manager Pep Guardiola (L) kisses Manchester City's Norwegian striker #09 Erling Haaland after winning the 2023 UEFA Super Cup football match between Manchester City and Sevilla at the Georgios Karaiskakis Stadium in Piraeus on August 16, 2023. (Photo by Spyros BAKALIS / AFP)

English Premiership

I like it when Haaland presses like an animal – Guardiola

Published

MANCHESTER, United Kingdom, August 26 – Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola says he spoke to Erling Haaland during the summer about “some things” he “didn’t like” – but urged the striker to keep “pressing like an animal”.

Haaland has been the Premier League’s top scorer in his first two seasons with City, with 36 league goals as they won the Treble in 2022-23.

The Norwegian scored 27 times in the top flight last season as City won an unprecedented fourth straight league title – a goals return Guardiola said was “fine”.

Asked what he discussed with Haaland over the summer, Guardiola said: “I like when he runs a lot. I like when he presses like an animal. I like it. It helps to score a goal.

“When you are connected defensively, you are connected offensively.

“His body language – imagine a central defender has the ball and he makes a sprint with this body and legs moving. It’s scary.”

Guardiola said Haaland closing down opponents means “the people in the middle and back [can] support him. And we are more effective in our high pressing”.

The manager added: “This is not negotiable. If you don’t score a goal, it’s fine. But you need to do it.”

Haaland has made a positive start to the new season. The 24-year-old scored his 10th hat-trick for City during Saturday’s 4-1 win over Ipswich, giving him four goals from two games.

“He feels good,” said Guardiola. “Last season always he had problems in the hips, in the ankles, in the knee.

“This season of course he takes care of himself with the physios really well, but I had the feeling that he is sharper.

“After training sessions he stays longer to practise the crosses and controls. Last season it never happened because he was not perfect.

“With his body, he has to be perfect to perform at that level.

“That’s why you have an incredible organisation to help the players to be as comfortable to perform at their best.”

