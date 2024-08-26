‘Forever grateful’ – Beckham leads Eriksson tributes

0 SHARES Share Tweet

LONDON, United Kingdom, August 26 – David Beckham paid tribute to “true gentleman” Sven-Goran Eriksson and said he will be “forever grateful” to the former England manager, who has died aged 76.

Eriksson, the first non-British England manager, named Beckham as his captain after being appointed in 2001.

The Swede was manager for all but two of the 59 matches Beckham captained England.

“Sven, thank you for always being the person you have always been, passionate, caring, calm and a true gentleman,” said the former Manchester United and Real Madrid midfielder.

“I will be forever grateful for you making me your captain.”

Beckham posted his message on social media alongside a video of the pair from his visit to see Eriksson earlier this year.

Eriksson revealed in January he had been diagnosed with cancer and given “at best” a year to live.

“We laughed, we cried and we knew we were saying goodbye,” Beckham said.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“I will forever hold these last memories of this day with you and your family.

“Thank you Sven and in your last words to me “It will be OK”.”

Rooney continues tributes to ‘special man’

Eriksson led the Three Lions to the quarter-finals at three major tournaments during his five-year spell in charge between 2001 and 2006.

He also managed 12 clubs, including Manchester City, Leicester, Roma and Lazio, winning 18 trophies.

Striker Wayne Rooney made his England debut under Eriksson as a 17-year-old and described him as a “special man”.

“Rest in peace, Sven,” Rooney said.

“Thanks for the memories and all your help and advice. Thoughts and prayers with all his family and friends.”

England’s current captain Harry Kane said: “I didn’t have the privilege of playing under Sven but I know how well liked and respected he was by those who played under him as England manager.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“My thoughts are with his family and friends at this time.”

Tributes have been played by a number of England players who were part of the so-called ‘Golden Generation’ under Eriksson’s management.

Striker Peter Crouch said: “What a great person he was.

“Sven gave me my England debut when plenty doubted it. I will forever be grateful to him. He will be missed.”

John Terry, who was also given his debut by Eriksson, described him as a “great manager and superb man-manager”.

Midfielder Frank Lampard said Eriksson was “always there for you on and off the pitch”.

“I will always be grateful to him for the trust and support he gave me in my England career,” he said.

‘He taught us to live while he was dying’

Defender Micah Richards made his England debut shortly after Eriksson left the England job in 2006 but played under the Swede when he took charge of Manchester City a year later.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“His man-management was as good as I ever experienced and it meant I could play my best football under him,” Richards, now a pundit on the BBC, said.

“Thank you for everything, Sven.”

Former Leicester goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel said “we have lost an incredible man to whom I owe a great deal”.

Schmeichel was given his Premier League debut by Eriksson at Manchester City and was signed again by the former England boss during his spells at Notts County and Leicester.

Schmeichel would go on to win the Premier League title with Leicester in 2016.

“Sven was the first manager to truly believe in me and give me a chance at the highest level,” Schmeichel said.

“He was the first manager to call me world-class and he made me feel 10 feet tall.

“He gave me my Premier League debut, brought me to Notts County, and finally to Leicester where I enjoyed the best time of my career.

“It is a great loss to football and the world. I want to thank him for everything he did for me.”

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Inter Milan manager Simone Inzaghi won the Serie A title under Eriksson with Lazio in 1999-2000.

He said his passing is a “a great pain for me”.

“He was fundamental in my growth as a footballer and as a man,” the Italian said.

“I admired his calm, his education, the great respect he had for everyone. For me he was a source of inspiration.

“Sven was a great man, an example for everyone. He taught us to live while he was dying.”