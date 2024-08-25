Napoli agree fee with Man Utd for McTominay - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Scott McTominay celebrates his brace for Scotland.

English Premiership

Napoli agree fee with Man Utd for McTominay

Published

LONDON, United Kingdom, August 25 – Napoli have agreed a fee in the region of 30m euros (£25.4m) with Manchester United for midfielder Scott McTominay.

Although personal terms are still to be agreed and McTominay is yet to agree to the move to the Italian Serie A side, it is the second successive year United have shown a willingness to sell the academy graduate.

Earlier in August, United rejected a £20m bid from Fulham for the Scotland international.

Last season, 27-year-old McTominay turned down the chance to join West Ham and ended up making 32 Premier League appearances and scoring seven goals for United. He also started the FA Cup final victory against Manchester City.

This term, he has been used as a substitute in both Premier League games.

Manager Erik ten Hag still wants to strengthen his squad and knows McTominay’s status as a homegrown player creates more flexibility within the Premier League’s financial rules.

United have a keen interest in Paris St-Germain’s Uruguay international Manuel Ugarte but so far have been unable to reach a deal with the French club.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

© 2024 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved