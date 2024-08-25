Last minute VAR drama as Bournemouth, Newcastle play out entertaining draw

0 SHARES Share Tweet

BOURNEMOUTH, United Kingdom, August 25 – Dango Ouattara had a stoppage-time goal controversially ruled out in a dramatic finale as Bournemouth had to settle for a draw against Newcastle.

The substitute thought he had secured the points with a 93rd-minute winner but it was disallowed for handball – with the ball deemed to have come off his upper arm, rather than his shoulder, before going in.

Marcus Tavernier had given Bournemouth a deserved first-half lead when he turned in Antoine Semenyo’s cross.

Bournemouth’s club record signing Evanilson, who was making his debut, should have made the points safe in the second half but failed to get a touch to Semenyo’s dangerous cross.

Newcastle had been flat for large periods of the match but they improved in the closing stages and, after Neto kept out Joelinton’s header, Gordon got the equaliser when he prodded in Harvey Barnes’ cross at the far post.

It set up a tense finish as both sides chased a winner, Semenyo going closest with a deflected strike before Dan Burn’s header was superbly pushed away by Neto.

With seconds left, it was Bournemouth fans who were celebrating but they were soon cut short when Ouattara’s effort was ruled out, leaving the Cherries looking for their first win of the season.

Late VAR drama frustrates Bournemouth

A draw was arguably a fair result, with Bournemouth having the better of the first half and Newcastle coming alive in the second.

But nevertheless it was a cruel blow for the Cherries, with Bournemouth boss Andoni Iraola incensed by the decision to wipe off Ouattara’s header.

Initially, David Coote had awarded the goal but the video assistant referee intervened, having deemed Ouattara to have handled the ball as he headed in.

There was more drama to follow as Joelinton appeared to haul down Neto by the neck as the Bournemouth goalkeeper tried to release the ball quickly.

But the Newcastle man escaped with a yellow card, before a member of the Bournemouth coaching staff was sent off for their reaction to the decision.

Despite the late blow for Bournemouth there were some encouraging signs. Semenyo was a threat throughout and his assist added to his goal in the Cherries’ draw with Nottingham Forest in their opening game.

Meanwhile, Evanilson – tasked with replacing Dominic Solanke’s goals following his departure – showed flashes of promise, getting into some good positions, even if his finishing was a little rusty.

But those positives will be difficult for Bournemouth fans to take solace from following the dramatic conclusion to the game.

Trippier inspires Newcastle improvement

Newcastle finished seventh last season as injuries and a lack of squad depth hampered their challenge for a top-four finish, but they will have hopes of putting up a stronger fight this time.

They know they will need to be significantly stronger defensively, particularly on the road after they lost 11 of their 19 away games last season.

The first-half display in this game will have rightly given Newcastle fans cause for concern as they barely troubled Bournemouth, while the opener came from a mistake by Joelinton.

But they were much improved after the break, with the introduction of Kieran Trippier – who has been linked with a move away from the club – appearing to inspire their revival, with his experience and leadership adding stability to the Newcastle backline.