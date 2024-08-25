Gnabry late winner hands Kompany first win as Bayern boss - Capital Sports
Football

Gnabry late winner hands Kompany first win as Bayern boss

Published

BERLIN, Germany, August 25 – Serge Gnabry scored a late winner for Bayern Munich as manager Vincent Kompany’s first Bundesliga game in charge ended in a hard-fought 3-2 victory against Wolfsburg.

Gnabry’s winner came in the 82nd minute as his low shot hit the post and went in after he was played through by Harry Kane.

Bayern took the lead when Sacha Boey forced his way through the Wolfsburg defence and cut the ball across goal to Jamal Musiala, who slotted in from close range.

Gnabry had multiple angled shots saved by debutant goalkeeper Kamil Grabara.

Grabara, wearing a face mask, also denied Kane with his head as he kept Wolfsburg in the game in the first half.

A minute after the break, Boey conceded a penalty, fouling Tiago Tomas. Lovro Majer converted the spot-kick low into the bottom corner to bring Wolfsburg level.

Majer scored again soon after when Patrick Wimmer pounced on a Kim Min-jae error and squared it to him to finish with ease.

Thomas Muller set a new record for Bundesliga appearances for Bayern when he came off the bench as a second-half substitute, overtaking legendary goalkeeper Sepp Maier with his 474th league outing for the club.

His introduction for Bayern led to their equaliser, Jakub Kaminski unwittingly turning the ball into his own net with Muller hot on his heels.

Gnabry’s late strike ensured a winning start in the league for Kompany, who left Burnley following their relegation from the Premier League to become Bayern boss in the summer.

