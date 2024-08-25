Arne-beatable: Liverpool beat Brentford in Slot’s Anfield league debut

0 SHARES Share Tweet

LIVERPOOL, United Kingdom, August 25 – Arne Slot’s first Premier League home game in charge of Liverpool ended in victory as the Reds continued their winning start to the season against Brentford.

Luis Diaz’s clinical 13th-minute finish on his 100th appearance for the club since joining from Porto in 2022 set them on their way.

The goal came after a lightning break when a Brentford corner was cleared by Ibrahima Konate, Mohamed Salah set Diogo Jota away with Colombia forward Diaz finishing well.

Liverpool looked full of energy and Mark Flekken made two smart saves to deny Andy Robertson, while Brentford – who were once again without striker Ivan Toney as the transfer deadline approaches – had chances of their own.

Skipper Christian Norgaard spurned a glorious opportunity to equalise from a free header about 10 yards out which he put wide, while Alisson did well to keep out a header by Nathan Collins.

But Liverpool sealed the points when Salah clipped home with his left foot, the Egypt forward’s second goal of the season.

There is much to admire about this energetic Liverpool side under Slot and while there is certainly still room for improvement, they head to Manchester United next Sunday with back-to-back wins under the Dutchman.

Air of excitement

There was an air of excitement for Slot’s first Premier League home game in charge with Liverpool’s famous ground sounding even louder than usual for the start of the post-Jurgen Klopp era at Anfield.

John W Henry flew in from Boston for Klopp’s final game in charge in May and the Liverpool owner was here for Slot’s big moment.

There was a banner in the crowd near the home dugout with Slot’s face on it and the words “We Got Your Back Arne”, while fans twirled scarves with the Dutchman’s name on them.

The boisterous atmosphere continued after Diaz gave his side the perfect start with a lovely finish following a swift counter-attack, with Jota providing the assist, before left-back Robertson almost doubled the lead after swapping passes with Diaz.

However, Liverpool lived dangerously at times and it was not until Salah added the second in the 70th minute that home fans were able to properly relax.

Liverpool, who hit the woodwork through a deflected attempt by substitute Cody Gakpo, have been biding their time to strengthen a squad that fell short in last season’s title race.

There is an argument that the lack of incomings could have a positive impact in that it shows Slot trusts his squad, and while Liverpool continue to win, all seems well.

The worry is what happens when they have a dip in form as they juggle the demands of the Premier League and Champions League.

Brentford remain highly competitive

Brentford, who worked hard and were in the game until Salah doubled the lead, will be relieved when the transfer window finally closes and Toney’s future is clearer.

For the second successive game, the England forward was left out as speculation continues he could be about to leave.

Whatever happens, Brentford remain highly competitive at this level.

In Bryan Mbeumo they have a forward who is prepared to put in the hard yards, while Keane Lewis-Potter impressed without reward at Anfield.

Home points will be crucial for Brentford – who host Southampton on Saturday – with away games at Manchester City, Tottenham and Manchester United on the horizon.